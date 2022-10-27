‘Pak Bean’ trends as Zimbabwe requite past snub by defeating Pakistan in World Cup clash, Netizens initiate laugh riot

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 27

As Zimbabwedefeat Pakistan by one run in a thrilling contest on Thursday, Twitter is having a field day over something that has nothing to do with the game but an old affair which Zimbabwe believe they have avenged upon by making Pakistan bite the dust in the T20I World Cup encounter.

Well giving a lucid account of the affair, Zimbabweanswere infuriated over Pakistan for sending fake Mr Bean to their country. Pak comedian Asif Muhammad, a doppelganger of Mr Bean travelled to Zimbabwe in 2016. He attended comedy shows, did road shows and was part of the Harare Agricultural Show.

Couple of days ago a Zimbabwean, Ngugi Chasura accused Pakistan of sending fake Mr Bean to their country. He further challenged Pakis to settle the matter in the cricket match. “As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you...#ZIMVSPAK,” the caption reads.

As Zimbabweans we wont forgive you...you once gave us that Fraud Pak Bean instead of Mr Bean Rowan ..we will settle the matter tommorow just pray the rains will save you...#ZIMVSPAK — Ngugi Chasura (@mhanduwe0718061) October 25, 2022

Now when Zimbabwe has won the game, social media has been flooded with memes related to Pak Bean. Netizens have initiated laugh riot over Zimbabwe’s perfect revenge.

Pak Bean taking the piss here 😂🤣 https://t.co/mjmyZzP7MU — Andy (@andy_gez83) October 27, 2022

#PKMKBForever #PAKvsZIM



Pak bean all set to go to airport and then way back to Karachi 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/wZypuOAzoT — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) October 27, 2022

#PAKvsZIM



Meanwhile the real motivation behind Zimbabwe win (Pak Bean) pic.twitter.com/Z59rchnh7X — Cricket Geek (@CricketGeek007) October 27, 2022

Pak bean wasn't a joke lmaooo 😭 pic.twitter.com/Kb9wsYOK02 — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) October 27, 2022

when you realize that pak bean thing wasn’t just a joke.. 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/KVBJpiYsch — Shreyas popa (@shreyas_popa) October 27, 2022

Rest of Pakistan right now moving to find Pak Bean after watching Zimbabwe take their revenge by beating their cricket team by 1 run!



What a match, Well Played Zimbabwe!#PAKvsZIM pic.twitter.com/CwqJRw1uQy — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) October 27, 2022

Well played Zimbabwe🇿🇼

Pak bean revenge successful🏆💪 pic.twitter.com/PzOchMusYY — AdityaLovesSamosa (@AdityavilasSha2) October 27, 2022

