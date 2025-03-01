DT
Pakistan ground staff's hilarious attempt to dry out cricket pitch with toilet wipers goes viral

Pakistan ground staff's hilarious attempt to dry out cricket pitch with toilet wipers goes viral

The video shows Australian players watching the ground staff attempt to mop out water from the covers in the Gaddafi stadium
Updated At : 11:22 AM Mar 01, 2025 IST
Video grab
Rain can be a spoilsport during a cricket match.

Ground staff often make desperate attempts to dry out the grounds and resume play—this is nothing new.

From using fans to hair dryers and burning haystacks, we have seen it all in various venues across the world. But this hilarious attempt by the ground staff of Pakistan to mop out water with toilet wipers from the covers in Lahore, as Australian players look on, has left everyone in splits.

A video of the incident has gone viral.

The video shows Australian players watching the ground staff attempt to mop out water from the covers in the stadium.

While doing so, one of the ground staff slipped and fell on the ground. The visuals were aired on broadcasters JioStar, where former India cricketer Abhimanyu Mukund saw similarities with curling.

"I have seen this sport. I think it's curling," he said.

"Along with curling, what we are also seeing is falling," joked former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar. The cameras then panned to the Australian dressing room, where the players and the support staff looked puzzled by the proceedings on the ground. All the efforts bore very little fruit, as the umpires decided that the conditions were not suited for play to resume.

The match was called off. The PCB received a lot of flak on social media for poor infrastructure and drainage facilities at the Gaddafi Stadium.

