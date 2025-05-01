DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Pakistan / Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem's Instagram account blocked in India

Pakistan javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem's Instagram account blocked in India

Move comes days after the government restricted access to several Pakistani YouTube channels and celebrity accounts in aftermath of Pahalgam terror attack
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:17 PM May 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem competes during the men's javelin throw final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in France. AP/PTI file
Advertisement

Following a wave of restrictions on Pakistani social media figures, Olympic gold medalist and javelin star Arshad Nadeem’s Instagram account has now been blocked in India.

The move comes days after the government restricted access to several Pakistani YouTube channels and celebrity accounts in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead.

Users trying to visit Nadeem’s profile are greeted with the message: “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

Advertisement

Earlier, the YouTube accounts of former Pakistani cricketers Shoaib Akhtar, Basit Ali, and Shahid Afridi were withheld. Interestingly, while their YouTube content is now inaccessible, their Instagram profiles remain active—unlike Nadeem’s.

Instagram accounts of other Pakistani cricketers, including Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, are still viewable in India. However, actors like Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar have also reportedly had their Instagram access blocked in the country.

Advertisement

Nadeem, who won gold at the Paris Olympics after upstaging Indian superstar Neeraj Chopra, had been invited by the latter to participate in the inaugural NC Classic javelin event scheduled for May 24 in Bengaluru. However, he declined the invitation, citing prior commitments. — with PTI

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper