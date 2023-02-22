Pakistani professor asks students in exam their views on incest; fired

Chandigarh, February 22
Professor Khair ul Bashar of Comsats University in Islamabad, Pakistan, was fired and blacklisted after he asked his electrical engineering students in an exam their views about incest.
Stop dusting the filth under the carpet to protect the culprits. Is it enough to fire that moron who asked such a filthy question?Don’t the higher ups in the university know what’s going on? Or is the #comsatsuniversity owned by the teacher? Stop this nonsense rant #COMSATS pic.twitter.com/7GMBZ3ynTK— Mishi khan (@mishilicious) February 20, 2023
“The content of the quiz is highly objectionable and totally against the curriculum laws of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and caused unrest amongst the families of the students,” a letter from a university official read.
The inquiry said the quiz with the offending question was given on December 4 and 5 to Bachelor of Electrical Engineering students and Bashar was “terminated” on January 5, reports nypost.com.
Meanwhile, this has left social media fuming and several celebrities and student bodies have slammed the "vulgar content".
The screenshots of the question paper are circulating on social media that asks students to write an essay after reading the passage.
