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Home / Trending / Pakistani content creator’s emotional take on CJP protests goes viral

Pakistani content creator’s emotional take on CJP protests goes viral

Bilal Hassan mocks claims that Pakistan funded CJP protests, compares civic freedoms in the two countries in viral social media video

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:23 AM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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"How could we possibly fund them?” Hassan said in the video captioned, “From Pakistan to India”. Video grab/Instagram/@mystapaki
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A Pakistani content creator’s emotional video on the CJP protests has gained traction on social media, adding a cross-border dimension to the online conversation.

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In a video widely shared on Instagram, Pakistani creator Bilal Hassan said, “I know hate has been spread between us, but we (Pakistanis) understand every sign, poster, inside joke from the protest…we see ourselves in this. After all we are children of a divorce.”

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Expressing support for the students’ protest in India, he added, “These are kids. They are so brave. They are just protesting for their country to have a better tomorrow. There’s something beautiful about that.”

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Hassam also ridiculed allegations circulating on social media that Pakistani funded the protests.

“People say Pakistan funded the protests. We don’t even have enough money to run our own country. How could we possibly fund them?” Hassan said in the video captioned, “From Pakistan to India”.

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The creator also compared the treatment given to protesters in India and Pakistan, alleging that students in Pakistan face severe state action.

In his parting message to the indian students, Hassan said, “Aapke darmiyaan aapke amma-abba hain jo aapko bohat pyaar karte hain. Soch samajh kar risk lena. Aapas mey united rehna. Bik mat jaana.”

The video has generated significant engagement online, with users from both India and Pakistan praising Hassan’s observations. A number of Indian celebrities also replied to Hassan’s post.

Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan wrote, “Wah kya baat hai. ‘Children of divorce’ is a powerful analogy. At the risk of being told to go to Pakistan – which I have been on many an occasion – your words reach the heart in ways that only a child from these divorced parents can understand. Beautifully expressed. Thank you on behalf of our children.”

Actor Deepti Naval, comedian Sundeep Sharma, screenwriter Dhruv Sehgal and activist Ripu Daman Bevli all expressed gratitude to Hassan for his message.

Another user commented, “Wo kehte hai wo mujhsa nahi.. Phir bhi kyu apna sa lagta hai.. Kab hongi ye nafratein khatam.”

A third user wrote, “On behalf of Bangladeshis, many condolences to the injured Indian students and protesting brothers and sisters and best wishes for the days ahead.”

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