Pakistani cricketer Sarfaraz grooves with Babar Azam, Usman on qawwali night before Imam-ul-Haq's 'nikah'

Chandigarh, November 25
Pakistani cricketer Imam-ul-Haq is getting married to Anmol on Saturday. The wedding reception would be held a day later.
Imam is said to be in a long-distance relationship with Anmol as she was doing an internship in Norway, as per reports from Samaatv.
A ‘qawwali’ night was organised before the wedding where his Pakistani teammates were seen having a good time.
What a magical night ✨ pic.twitter.com/pjjMjMf1Ub— Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) November 24, 2023
Sparkle & love✨ pic.twitter.com/9XlwNy6Yat— Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) November 24, 2023
Sarfaraz made the most of the occasion as he in a video was seen enjoying the music, with Babar Azam and Usman Qadir sitting next to him.
Babar is so me😭😭 man doesn't even know what to do there.#BabarAzam #ImamUlHaq pic.twitter.com/ksnml5wMgx— Zahra🇵🇰 (@ZahraNasir11) November 23, 2023
Babar had a smile on his face as Sarfaraz danced to the tune of 'Mera piya ghar aaya'.
Babar, Sarfaraz and Imam have all been named in Pakistan's Test squad for their tour of Australia next month.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year
The security breach happened on January 5, 2022 when Modi wa...
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Protracted rescue operation looms as auger encounters technical Issues
Vertical drilling emerges as a ray of hope
Impatience grows among trapped men, kin as rescue work at Uttarkashi tunnel hits repeated hurdles
The communication between the trapped workers and their rela...
Rajasthan Assembly election: 40% voter turnout till 1 pm
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
Delhi L-G gives nod to filing appeal in Supreme Court against acquittal of 6 accused in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case
The L-G directs the Home Department to identify and fix acco...