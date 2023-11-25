Pakistani cricketer Sarfaraz grooves with Babar Azam, Usman on qawwali night before Imam-ul-Haq's 'nikah'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 25

Pakistani cricketer Imam-ul-Haq is getting married to Anmol on Saturday. The wedding reception would be held a day later.

Imam is said to be in a long-distance relationship with Anmol as she was doing an internship in Norway, as per reports from Samaatv.

A ‘qawwali’ night was organised before the wedding where his Pakistani teammates were seen having a good time.

What a magical night ✨ pic.twitter.com/pjjMjMf1Ub — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) November 24, 2023

Sarfaraz made the most of the occasion as he in a video was seen enjoying the music, with Babar Azam and Usman Qadir sitting next to him.

Babar had a smile on his face as Sarfaraz danced to the tune of 'Mera piya ghar aaya'.

Babar, Sarfaraz and Imam have all been named in Pakistan's Test squad for their tour of Australia next month.

#Pakistan