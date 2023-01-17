Pakistan's Babar Azam alleges personal videos leaked; cricketer posts photo saying 'doesn't take much to be happy'

Chandigarh, January 17
After Pakistan captain Babar Azam personal videos were leaked and went viral on social media, the cricketer posted a cool picture of his.
"Doesn't take too much to be happy," he captioned it.
Doesn't take too much to be happy ☺️ pic.twitter.com/udKmZTHl6V— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) January 16, 2023
An Instagram account shared the alleged videos, claiming that Babar has been having affairs with five-six other girls despite being engaged.
The Pakistan skipper landed in a controversy after the alleged personal videos and photo went viral on social media.
A Twitter post by a parody account has Babar's alleged video of sexting with a girl and his photo making rounds on social media.
However, his fans claimed that this was a conspiracy against Babar to tarnish his image while other said the video was been morphed.
Wtf nice editing bruh... #WeStandWithBabar #StayStrongBabarAzam #babarazamleaked #BabarAzamScandal #BabarAzamvideo pic.twitter.com/hhRz4Dxxqg— Mr Cricket 360 Official (@mrcricket360_) January 17, 2023
Our Hero, Our Proud, Our Captain. Our King -BABAR AZAM-.♥️🤩#WeStandWithBabarAzam #WeStandWithBabar #StayStrongBabarAzam pic.twitter.com/RQiMIvzKLC— Muhåmmåd Muåviå (@imMK_46) January 16, 2023
GOOD MORNING 🙌🏻, both crossed 10k 🔥 (MASHALLAH ❤) #StayStrongBabarAzam #WeStandWithBabar pic.twitter.com/HtJGCsaeJQ— شایان 🇵🇰 (@CricFreakShayan) January 17, 2023
