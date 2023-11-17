Pakistan’s Wasim Akram says ‘embarrassed, I can't even…’ on Sikander Bakht's comments over Rohit Sharma's toss technique

ANI

New Delhi, November 17

Following Pakistan ex-cricketer Sikander Bakht's comments on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's toss technique, former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram said he felt embarrassed.

While speaking to A Sports, Akram said he doesn't want to comment on Bakht's controversial claims.

Wasim Akram bashing people who said toss was rigged#IndiaVsNewZealand pic.twitter.com/PXHBYiEtPM — Dr. Maulik Modi (@iamthemaulik) November 16, 2023

"Who decides where the coin should land? It is just for sponsorship! I feel embarrassed. I can't even... I don't even want to comment on it," Akram said.

On the other hand, former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan said that Bakht is just trying to create a fuss. He said every captain has a different way of tossing the coin.

"He is mistaken, just creating a fuss. Every captain has a different way of tossing the coin," Khan added.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Malik said, "This shouldn't even be discussed."

Sikander while talking on Pakistan-based Geo News, claimed that when Rohit spins the coin at the time of toss, "He (Rohit) always sends the coin far and the opposition captain never goes to see the outcome."

His comments came after India sealed their place in the final by defeating New Zealand by 70 runs in the semi-final on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium.

#Pakistan #Rohit Sharma