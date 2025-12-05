Palak opens up about family struggles as brother Palash Muchhal’s wedding with Smriti Mandhana’s postponed

Singer Palak Muchhal recently spoke with Filmfare about her career, family life, and the challenges her family is currently facing.

She revealed that both her family and cricketer Smriti Mandhana’s family have been going through difficult times, particularly after Palak’s brother, Palash Muchhal, was hospitalised amid ongoing wedding celebrations.

Despite the challenges, Palak emphasised that both families are focusing on positivity.

“We have been through a very tough time,” Palak said. “At this moment, we want to believe in positivity and spread it as much as we can. We are also trying to stay strong.”

The wedding between Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana had to be postponed after Smriti’s father was rushed to a Sangli hospital with severe chest pain. Thankfully, he has since been discharged and declared stable, with doctors confirming no blockages in his heart. The families have not yet announced a revised wedding date.

Smriti’s business manager, Tuhin Mishra, confirmed that the decision to postpone the wedding was Smriti’s own. Meanwhile, Palash’s mother, Amita Muchhal, shared, “Palash is extremely close to him… when he fell ill, Palash immediately insisted the wedding be postponed.” Palak had also requested the media and well-wishers to respect her family’s privacy during this time.