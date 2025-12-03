Palash Muchhal visits Premanand Maharaj’s Vrindavan ashram amid wedding uncertainty with Smriti Mandhana

Palash Muchhal has drawn significant online attention after he was reportedly spotted at the ashram of spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan. The visit to Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj comes amid heightened speculation surrounding the abrupt postponement of his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana.

The wedding, originally scheduled for November 23 in Sangli, Maharashtra, was postponed indefinitely following health emergencies in both families. Mandhana’s father suffered a sudden health scare that required hospitalization, and shortly after, Muchhal was also admitted due to stress-related complications.

A viral image from a December 2 discussion by Premanand Maharaj, showing a masked attendee seated in the crowd, has been widely shared online, with social media users claiming the individual is Muchhal.

Although both families have attributed the postponement solely to the medical situations, the couple’s silence has fuelled ongoing online chatter, including unverified speculation.

Amid the uncertainty, Mandhana’s brother Shravan Mandhana dismissed new claims that the wedding had been rescheduled for December 7, affirming that the ceremony remains “still postponed.”

Neither Palash nor Smriti has issued an official update on their relationship or announced a new wedding date, leaving fans awaiting clarity.