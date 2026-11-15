'Papa, I was so nervous...': Aaryavir Sehwag tells dad Virender about U-19 Asia Cup final

Aaryavir Sehwag recalled how nervous he was during India's 2026 Under-19 Asia Cup final, saying he kept chanting 'Sita Ram, Sita Ram' as the tension mounted. His candid confession came during a heartwarming video call with his father, former India cricketer Virender Sehwag.

Virender shared a video of their conversation on social media after India's tournament triumph.

"Papa, I was so nervous… was just chanting Sita Ram, Sita Ram!" Aaryavir told his father as he recalled the tense moments of the match.

Sharing the video, Virender reflected on how moments like these go beyond awards, runs and trophies.

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"From winning Player of the Tournament to recalling those nail-biting final moments, a very special conversation with beta @aaryavirsehwag. Some moments are bigger than awards, runs and trophies. These are the memories a father will cherish forever. May you always keep your feet firmly on the ground and touch the skies with your hardwork and talent," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virrender Sehwag (@virendersehwag)