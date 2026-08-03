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Home / Trending / 'Papa, kisi ne mujhe nahi diya': Girl left out on Friendship Day last year returns home with wrist covered in friendship bands

'Papa, kisi ne mujhe nahi diya': Girl left out on Friendship Day last year returns home with wrist covered in friendship bands

The caption of Instagram post reads, 'Remember last year no one gave her friendship band... aaj dekho kya hua'

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:35 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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A heartwarming Friendship Day story has melted hearts online. Last year, a little girl came home with a heavy heart after handing out friendship bands to her classmates but receiving none in return. This year, however, the story had a happy twist. Her friends surprised her with several friendship bands, turning the day into a memorable and joyful moment.

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The emotional video, shared by Instagram user Arun Tomar. The caption of the post reads, "Remember last year no one gave her friendship band... aaj dekho kya hua."

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The video begins with a clip from last year. Arun's daughter is seen telling her father, "Papa, maine toh sabko de diya, lekin kisi ne mujhe nahi diya." Her father comforts her by saying, "Sab teri tarah, meri tarah nahi hote na. Tum toh chaar din se friendship band ke liye excited thi."

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The little girl replies, "Aap hi toh bolte ho friend se pyaar karte hain."

Her father asks, "Woh tumse pyaar nahi karte?" She answers innocently, "Karte hain, lekin woh bhool gaye the."

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A text on the video reveals that although she did not cry in front of the camera, she broke down after reaching home.

The clip then cuts to this year's Friendship Day. Bursting into the room with excitement, she tells her father, "Papa, pata hai kya hua?"

When he asks what happened, she proudly shows the friendship bands covering her wrist.

She says, "Waise toh kal hai, lekin sabne aaj hi de diya. Main kisi ke liye lekar bhi nahi gayi thi, phir bhi sabne mujhe diya."

Netizens react:

A parent shared a personal story, writing, "I just bought 18 friendship bands for my 10-year-old son. I asked him, 'Do you need so many?' He said, 'It's okay if they don't want to give me a band, but I want to make them feel special. This is my style.' I feel so proud of this generation that values emotions and kindness."

"I don't know what, but this healed something in me," wrote one person.

Another commented, "Seeing her happy healed my inner child somehow."

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