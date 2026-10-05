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Home / Trending / Paris gala: Hyderabad's Bhavitha dazzles in Chanel, but mum's Kanjivaram saree outshines runway looks

Paris gala: Hyderabad's Bhavitha dazzles in Chanel, but mum's Kanjivaram saree outshines runway looks

Mandava's runway breakthrough came at Bottega Veneta’s Spring/Summer 2025 show

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:18 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Dressed in a Chanel look, Mandava arrived at the star-studded Paris event with her parents. Credit: bof/Instagram
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It is Bhavitha Mandava making her country and family proud once again. Mandava made her debut on the prestigious BoF 500 red carpet on October 3. The model attended the BoF Class of 2026 gala in Paris with her parents, wearing a Chanel ensemble. For the occasion, she chose a dress from Chanel’s Fall 2027 collection, paired with black pumps.

Also read: From subway station to Chanel runway, 25-year-old Hyderabad girl opens show in NYC

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Breaking barriers: Hyderabad's Bhavitha Mandava is Chanel's 1st Indian house ambassador

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Mother's Kanjivaram saree steals the show

While Mandava’s Chanel look drew attention, it was her mother’s outfit that became a talking point online. Dressed in a metallic silver Kanjivaram saree, she won praise from social media users, who admired the saree’s striking sheen, elegant drape and timeless appeal. Many felt the traditional attire stood out even amid the glamour of Paris Fashion Week.

Born into a Telugu-speaking family, she studied architecture at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad before moving to the United States to pursue a master’s degree at New York University.

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Mandava's runway breakthrough came at Bottega Veneta’s Spring/Summer 2025 show. She later made history as the first Indian model to open a Chanel show and become a house ambassador, achieving the feat at the brand’s Métiers d’Art 2026 presentation in New York.

Netizens react:

A user wrote, "Bhavithas mum is my best dressed of the night!" Another reacted, "Dad is the real GOAT with the Chanel cap." A third commented, "The mom in saree makes me emotional."

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