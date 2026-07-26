‘Partition krty waqt baddies India chor ay hain hum!’: Pakistani creator’s Instagram reel on CJP protests goes viral

A humorous Instagram reel by Pakistani creator 'the__chaudary' is winning laughs across the border after turning the prominent participation of women in the ongoing CJP protests into a playful Partition joke. The reel, titled “Partiton krty waqt baddies india chor ay hain hum!!”, has garnered more than 373,000 views on Instagram.

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Reacting to videos of women at the protests—many seen carrying "dande-sotey" (sticks) and taking the lead—the creator jokes that Pakistan must have “left all the baddies in India” during Partition. Calling the women “khawateen krantikari,” he marvels at their fearless presence, saying all the “baddies” stayed back in India and that “not even the ‘B’ of baddies” made it across the border.

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The tongue-in-cheek video has also sparked lively engagement in the comments. Among the responses are, “Hahahaha.. I loved this.. love from India,” “Ye hamare India ki sherniya hai bro,” and “For women to come out and speak, you need to respect them, give them freedom & independence. Wo tum logon sey hota nahi hai and you need baddies.” Another user wrote, “I’m sure same number of baddies are there too. Try giving them a safe space, they will thrive.”

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The reel has resonated with users for blending humour with commentary on the visibility and assertiveness of women at the CJP protests, while its comments section has evolved into a mix of cross-border banter, appreciation and discussion on women’s participation in public life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by چوہدری نور محمد (@the__chaudary)