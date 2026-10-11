A patient fell from a moving ambulance operated by Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) in Pimpri, Maharashtra, on Sunday, raising serious questions about patient safety during medical transport. The incident occurred on the hospital premises.

The patient reportedly fell onto the road along with the stretcher while the ambulance was moving. Citizens present at the spot confronted the driver and demanded action against him and the hospital administration.

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Initial reports indicated that the patient had not suffered serious injuries and was taken back to the hospital for treatment. However, the patient's condition could not be independently confirmed.

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Videos of the incident show citizens confronting the ambulance driver. People questioned if the ambulance door had been properly locked before the vehicle started moving.

The exact circumstances leading to the fall have not yet been established.

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