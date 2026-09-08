'Pawnaldo': Maffu the golden retriever joins monks for football in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley
'Playing football with the young monks was definitely on his bucket list,' the Instagram caption read
Mountains, monks and football match with a golden retriever. A trip to Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley just got a whole lot better for a man after his beloved pet 'Maffu' decided to join a group of young monks for a cheerful game.
The clip was shared on Instagram by @thepawsomelifeofmurphy. In the clip, Maffu — who is surrounded by young monks — can be seen running around and enthusiastically chasing the ball.
The caption accompanying the video read, “Maffu just joined a monastery football match in Spiti. Playing football with the young monks was definitely on his bucket list, I guess.”
The video has garnered more than 1.8 million views, with the comments section flooded with reactions to the adorable furry footballer.
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Netizens react:
A user wrote, “Pawnaldo.” Another reacted, “Dogs are truly the purest form of unconditional love and loyalty—they ask for nothing but give us their whole heart.” A third commented: “The most pawsome thing I have seen so far.”