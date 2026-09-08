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Home / Trending / 'Pawnaldo': Maffu the golden retriever joins monks for football in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley

'Pawnaldo': Maffu the golden retriever joins monks for football in Himachal Pradesh's Spiti Valley

'Playing football with the young monks was definitely on his bucket list,' the Instagram caption read

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:08 PM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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thepawsomelifeofmurphy/Instagram
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Mountains, monks and football match with a golden retriever. A trip to Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley just got a whole lot better for a man after his beloved pet 'Maffu' decided to join a group of young monks for a cheerful game.

The clip was shared on Instagram by @thepawsomelifeofmurphy. In the clip, Maffu — who is surrounded by young monks — can be seen running around and enthusiastically chasing the ball.

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The caption accompanying the video read, “Maffu just joined a monastery football match in Spiti. Playing football with the young monks was definitely on his bucket list, I guess.”

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thepawsomelifeofmurphy/Instagram

thepawsomelifeofmurphy/Instagram

The video has garnered more than 1.8 million views, with the comments section flooded with reactions to the adorable furry footballer.

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Pawnaldo.” Another reacted, “Dogs are truly the purest form of unconditional love and loyalty—they ask for nothing but give us their whole heart.” A third commented: “The most pawsome thing I have seen so far.”

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