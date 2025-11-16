DT
Home / Trending / Paws-itively perfect! Indian family's car hack steals hearts

The video, shared on Instagram by denuu97 and _vasan_raghav_, has garnered over 4.6 million views

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:27 PM Nov 16, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
denuu97/Instagram
In a heartwarming display of love and creativity, an Indian family has come up with a genius solution to ensure their furry friend travels in style. A hammock attached to the car's rear windows provides a cozy space for their pet to relax, making car rides a breeze.

The video, shared on Instagram by denuu97 and _vasan_raghav_, has gone viral, garnering over 4.6 million views and hundreds of comments from delighted netizens. The caption, "Just Indian things," perfectly captures the essence of this adorable moment.

Social media users are smitten with the family's thoughtful gesture, praising them for prioritizing their pet's comfort and happiness.

"He is living his best life," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Main kyu adjust karu, main to Dogesh bhai hun," another joked.

"The way every dog should be treated," a third user suggested.

The creative hammock solution not only ensures the pet's comfort but also keeps the vehicle's cleanliness intact. It's a win-win situation for both the family and their furry friend.

