DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / 'Pehle news pata kar liya karo': Diljit Dosanjh takes a dig at Delhi concert rumours

'Pehle news pata kar liya karo': Diljit Dosanjh takes a dig at Delhi concert rumours

The Punjabi singer ended the live Instagram session by reiterating that he would meet his fans in Delhi on October 30

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:58 AM Oct 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Punjabi singer went on to says that people were more interested in creating a debate than understanding what had actually happened. diljitdosanjh via Instagram
Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert had been in news lately with fans wondering if he would be performing in the national capital at all or not. However,  the Punjabi singer has a message for everyone who declared his Delhi concert postponed: "Check the facts before turning them into reels, tweets and newsroom debates."

The singer took a dig at the speculation surrounding his October 30 show, making it clear that he will meet his fans in the national capital as scheduled.

Advertisement

During a live session, Diljit addressed reports claiming that his Delhi concert had been postponed after the Delhi Police denied permission, citing security concerns. Taking a swipe at the flurry of social media posts, he went on to say: “Main ye bol raha tha ki ban gayi reels, ban gaye tweets, ho gayi aapki newsroom ki debates. Ab milte hain 30 tareekh ko Delhi mein. Pehle news pata kar liya karo, kacha dhuan maare jaa rahe ho. Kacha dhuan maarne se achha hai pehle baat pata kar liya karein (I was saying that reels have been made, tweets have been posted, and newsroom debates have already begun. Now, see you in Delhi on the 30th. Find out the facts first before jumping to conclusions. You’re making a lot of noise without knowing the full story. It’s better to get your facts straight first),” he said.

Advertisement

Aivai debate par debate kare jaa rahe hain, tweet par tweet kare jaa rahe hain. Bahut badhiya din hai, toh socha live aa jaayein. Baat bhi karni thi bahut saari. Reels ho rahi thi, tweets ho rahe the, newsroom ki debates chal rahi thi (They keep having one debate after another and posting tweet after tweet. It’s such a lovely day, so I thought I’d come live. There was a lot I wanted to talk about, too. Reels were being made, tweets were being posted, and newsroom debates were underway),” he added.

diljitdosanjh/ Instagram

diljitdosanjh/ Instagram

Advertisement

Diljit ended the live session by reiterating that he would meet his fans in Delhi on October 30, seeking to put the speculation surrounding the concert to rest.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts