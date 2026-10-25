'Pehle news pata kar liya karo': Diljit Dosanjh takes a dig at Delhi concert rumours

Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert had been in news lately with fans wondering if he would be performing in the national capital at all or not. However, the Punjabi singer has a message for everyone who declared his Delhi concert postponed: "Check the facts before turning them into reels, tweets and newsroom debates."

The singer took a dig at the speculation surrounding his October 30 show, making it clear that he will meet his fans in the national capital as scheduled.

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During a live session, Diljit addressed reports claiming that his Delhi concert had been postponed after the Delhi Police denied permission, citing security concerns. Taking a swipe at the flurry of social media posts, he went on to say: “Main ye bol raha tha ki ban gayi reels, ban gaye tweets, ho gayi aapki newsroom ki debates. Ab milte hain 30 tareekh ko Delhi mein. Pehle news pata kar liya karo, kacha dhuan maare jaa rahe ho. Kacha dhuan maarne se achha hai pehle baat pata kar liya karein (I was saying that reels have been made, tweets have been posted, and newsroom debates have already begun. Now, see you in Delhi on the 30th. Find out the facts first before jumping to conclusions. You’re making a lot of noise without knowing the full story. It’s better to get your facts straight first),” he said.

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“Aivai debate par debate kare jaa rahe hain, tweet par tweet kare jaa rahe hain. Bahut badhiya din hai, toh socha live aa jaayein. Baat bhi karni thi bahut saari. Reels ho rahi thi, tweets ho rahe the, newsroom ki debates chal rahi thi (They keep having one debate after another and posting tweet after tweet. It’s such a lovely day, so I thought I’d come live. There was a lot I wanted to talk about, too. Reels were being made, tweets were being posted, and newsroom debates were underway),” he added.

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Diljit ended the live session by reiterating that he would meet his fans in Delhi on October 30, seeking to put the speculation surrounding the concert to rest.