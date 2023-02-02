‘People who want bullets with food…..’: Jilted lover does a Sunny Deol from Jeet in UP’s Hapur, threatens groom-to-be with dire consequences

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 2

A letter pasted by a jilted lover outside would-be groom’s house in UP’s Hapur is getting fervidly viral across social media platforms. The minacious letter warns the man of dire consequences if he comes with his wedding procession.

The English translation of the letter written in Hindi reads, "Groom Montu Singh listen with open ears, Karishma is mine. Don't even dare to bring a wedding procession or I will turn the venue into a crematorium."

"People who want bullets along with the food should only choose to come. This is just a small trailer, the rest of the film will be telecasted during the ceremony," he added.

As per a report by ABP, the spurned lover also open fired few gunshots and petrol bomb near would-be groom’s house.

The police has been apprised of the matter and case has been registered against the miscreant on recommendation of Hapur SP Abhishek Verma. Police is probing the matter while the felon still remains at large.

