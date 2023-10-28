‘Pick any car from our range…’: Anand Mahindra’s special gesture for armless archer Sheetal who won two Asian Games gold

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 28

Anand Mahindra, chairperson of Mahindra and Mahindra, who never hesitates to share his words of encouragement and appreciation for the extraordinary people in different spheres of life, has now hailed the Asian Para Games gold medallist Sheetal Devi by offering the archer with a car of her choice.

Taking to ‘X’, formerly Twitter, he asked Sheetal to pick any car from Mahindra’s range, which will be awarded to her with customisation.

Mahindra was all praises for the teenaged armless archer who became the first Indian woman to win two gold medals in a single edition of the Asian Para Games.

“I will never,EVER again complain about petty problems in my life. #SheetalDevi you are a teacher to us all. Please pick any car from our range & we will award it to you & customise it for your use”, said Anand Mahindra in his post.

I will never,EVER again complain about petty problems in my life. #SheetalDevi you are a teacher to us all. Please pick any car from our range & we will award it to you & customise it for your use. pic.twitter.com/JU6DOR5iqs — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 28, 2023

The 16-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir, holds her bow with her foot. She had also won a silver in the women’s doubles compound event.

Sheetal was born with phocomelia syndrome, a rare congenital disorder which kept limbs underdeveloped.

Discovered at a military camp in a remote part of Kishtwar and adopted by the Indian Army in her childhood, Sheetal, who became the first armless woman to win a Para World Archery Championships medal in July, defeated Singapore’s Alim Nur Syahidah 144-142 in the gold medal match.

(With PTI inputs)

#Asian Games #Jammu #Kashmir