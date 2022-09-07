Pictures: On Athar Aamir Khan's 30th birthday, fiancée Mehreen says 'can't wait to celebrate your next as your wife'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 7

IAS officer Athar Aamir Khan celebrated his 30th birthday on September 5. Photos of the celebrations were shared by his fiancée Dr Mehreen Qazi, which have gone viral.

The couple looked beautiful in the photos.

Mehreen also posted a picture of the birthday cake along with it she wrote a cute caption and congratulated Athar.

"To the day that will always stand special than all the others ❤️

Because nothing would be so mesmerizing without you being born on this day!

Happy Birthday to the light of my life❤️ you're the gift the universe has given me, the best partner lover and my best friend. Have the best day, year and life ❤️... Can't wait to celebrate your next birthday as your wife 🥳❤️," she wrote.

Athar Aamir Khan, who tops the list of most handsome IAS and former husband of celebrated IAS office Tina Dabi, is about to tie the knot for the second time. He got engaged to Dr Mehreen in July, months after Tina Dabi got married to fellow office Dr Pradeep Gawande.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Mehreen Qazi (@dr_mehreen)

#aamir khan #Athar Aamir Khan