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Home / Trending / Pilot flies his mother for the first time; viral video melts hearts online

Pilot flies his mother for the first time; viral video melts hearts online

Commercial pilot Tapesh Kumar shares the video on Instagram, saying 'son flying his mother proud!'

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:26 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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A heart-warming video of a pilot flying his mother for the first time has surfaced on social media, drawing applause from the users.

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Captain Tapesh Kumar, shares the clip on his Instagram account @boeing.boy in which he documents the day spent with his mother. The video begins with the captain being excited as he mentions, “I have someone very special on my flight today.”

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The captain can be seen waiting eagerly for his mother, and when she arrives, the two share a hug.

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A text in the video mentions that “for the first time she didn’t say ‘dheere chala’”, bringing a touch of humour to the video.

The video further shows the captain and his mother spending quality time together at their layover in Hyderabad.

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In the caption, Tapesh says, “I flew my mother for the first time as a captain on the flight! She came along with me for my layover at Hyderabad and we had such a nice time. The pressure to do a nice landing was real. But I did manage a good one.”

He adds, “She also went into a swimming pool for the first time! and described the layover as beautiful.”

Sharing the video on social media, the captain reflects upon the role of his mother in him achieving this milestone today, as he mentions, “My first flight as a captain, with the most special on board -- my Mom. This one’s for every sacrifice, every prayer, and every dream she carried for me before I could carry this aircraft.”

The post quickly drew internet’s attention and left the users overwhelmed and emotional. The video was able to gain immense audience engagement.

One user commented, “Most beautiful video on the internet today”, while others described the video as “wholesome”, “sweet” and “inspiring”.

The video resonates with the audience, as it inspires them to share their milestones with the people they love. The video is a quiet reminder of how hard work and perseverance, with support from parents, leads to one realising his dreams.

The video continues to receive love and praise online.

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