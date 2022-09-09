 Pitbull attack leaves 10-year-old Ghaziabad boy with over 150 stitches across face; watch video : The Tribune India

Pitbull attack leaves 10-year-old Ghaziabad boy with over 150 stitches across face; watch video

The dog chops off a chunk of boy’s face and ear

Pitbull attack leaves 10-year-old Ghaziabad boy with over 150 stitches across face; watch video

A video grab of a Pitbull attacking a boy in a Ghaziabad park.

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 9

In the wake of rising incidents of dogs attacking people, a 10-year-old boy was mauled by a Pitbull while he was playing in a park in Ghaziabad.

The incident took place last week in Sanjay Nagar and was caught on a CCTV camera.

The dog bit off a chunk of the boy’s face and ear as it unleashed from the hands of its owner.

In the video that has now been doing the rounds on the Internet, a girl can be seen walking the dog in the park when it leaps on the boy. The attack makes the boy fall to the ground. A man rushes to his rescue but the dog has already bitten his face by then.

According to an India Today report, the boy had to undergo a surgery which left him with over 150 stitches across his face. He was even hospitalised for four days.

“My son was playing in the park when the belt of the dog slipped from the hands of the girl, who had come with the animal to the park. The Pitbull then attacked my son disfiguring his face. He has received 150 stitches. Pitbull is a dangerous dog and earlier also, the animal attacking people have come to the fore. Our children are not safe,” the victim’s father Sachin Tyagi was quoted as saying.

The parents of the child have registered a complaint at Madhuban Bapudham police station.

The municipal corporation imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the owner of the dog, who kept the animal without any license or registration.

The family of the boy and angry residents of the area raised strong objections to pet animals preying on children.

