Poonawalla’s wife perhaps the only Indian among celeb guests at Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez wedding

Kim Kardashian and Leonardo DiCaprio among other guests
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:06 PM Jun 27, 2025 IST
Natasha Poonawalla gives fans a peek into the opulent affair via Instagram. Video grab/@natasha.poonawalla
Philanthropist and fashion icon Natasha Poonawalla stood out as the only Indian guest at the exclusive pre-wedding celebrations of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and journalist Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy, an event that has captured the attention of the global elite and social media alike.

Poonawalla gave fans a peek into the opulent affair via Instagram, where she shared a video of her look, captioned, “Celebrating Love” with the hashtag #Venice. Her ensemble was met with admiration across the board – including a heart emoji from the bride-to-be herself and fire emojis from Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor.

According to People magazine, Poonawalla was also among the select guests at Sanchez’s bachelorette party, an event attended by global A-listers including Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, Eva Longoria, Kris Jenner and Leonardo DiCaprio.

A regular at prestigious international fashion events like the Met Gala, Poonawalla is no stranger to the spotlight. Beyond her fashion-forward persona, she is the executive director of the Serum Institute of India (SII), one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer and is married to Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII. The couple played a significant role in India’s vaccine rollout during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Poonawalla holds a master’s degree from the London School of Economics.

Meanwhile, the Bezos-Sanchez wedding has taken over Venice with a guest list of 200 top-tier names from around the world. While the couple has kept ceremony details private, reports suggest that the main event will take place on the island of San Giorgio Maggiore this weekend. Instead of gifts, Bezos and Sanchez are donating on behalf of their guests to causes aimed at preserving Venice’s heritage, including the UNESCO Venice Office and CORILA.

