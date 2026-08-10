Porter Airlines flight in Canada cancelled after child refuses to sit down, buckle seatbelt
Porter Airlines returned the plane to the terminal, delaying the flight from Toronto to Victoria past the airport’s runway closure
The Toronto-based airline said on Sunday the parent and crew repeatedly tried unsuccessfully to secure the child in the seat. Image credit/Instagram/@porterairlines
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A Porter Airlines flight in Canada was cancelled last week after a young child refused to sit down and buckle up, forcing the plane back to the terminal and delaying it past the airport’s runway closure.
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The Toronto-based airline said on Sunday the parent and crew repeatedly tried unsuccessfully to secure the child in the seat before returning the plane to the terminal in Victoria International Airport in British Columbia to remove the parent and child.
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Porter said removing the parent and child and their baggage delayed the Toronto-bound flight on Thursday past the airport’s 12:30 am runway closure, forcing the remaining passengers to disembark.
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Porter apologised to the other passengers, who were rebooked on a flight the following day.
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