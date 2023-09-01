Post on Putin's health goes viral, Ukraine official asks 'what's going on

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 1

Ever since Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, rumours about Vadimir Putin's health have increased.

News about Putin's health has always been in focus with speculation and rumours.

A latest post about Putin's health has again generated the interest of netizens on social media and is gaining traction. The cryptic message has sparked a debate with users enquiring about his health.

The post was originally shared on Telegram by a blogger, Pozdnyakov, according to UK-based Express. It has the picture of Putin along with the text: "God, don't you leave us. Pray to God you are alive and healthy."

An interesting post on the Telegram channel of "Z-blogger" Pozdnyakov:



"God, don't you leave us 🙏🙏🙏



Pray to God you are alive and healthy 🙏"



What is going on? pic.twitter.com/w1mlbuQyfx — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) August 28, 2023

