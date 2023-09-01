 Post on Putin's health goes viral, Ukraine official asks 'what's going on : The Tribune India

  Post on Putin's health goes viral, Ukraine official asks 'what's going on

Post on Putin's health goes viral, Ukraine official asks 'what's going on

Post on Putin's health goes viral, Ukraine official asks 'what's going on

Vadimir Putin. PTI file



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 1

Ever since Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, rumours about Vadimir Putin's health have increased.

News about Putin's health has always been in focus with speculation and rumours.

A latest post about Putin's health has again generated the interest of netizens on social media and is gaining traction. The cryptic message has sparked a debate with users enquiring about his health.

The post was originally shared on Telegram by a blogger, Pozdnyakov, according to UK-based Express. It has the picture of Putin along with the text: "God, don't you leave us. Pray to God you are alive and healthy."

#Russia #Social Media #Ukraine

