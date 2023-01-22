Power dept staff battles heavy snow to restore supply in Shimla district; see video

Chandigarh, January 22
After a recent spell of fresh snow in the higher hill of Himachal Pradesh, electricity supply was snapped in several areas of Shimla district, as transmission lines and poles were damaged.
But the Electricity Department employees battled heavy snow to restore the electricity supply.
An electricity department team trudged through feets of snow to make way towards the electricity poles and restored the power.
हिमाचल प्रदेश के जिला शिमला के दुर्गम क्षेत्र डोडरा क्वार के चांशल पास में विद्युत आपूर्ति बर्फबारी के दौरान बहाल करने के लिए बिजली विभाग के शमशेर सिंह ठाकुर, रामबर, भगवान सिंह, जाचपान, मधन सिंह और चंद्र वीर को प्रशस्ति पत्र दिया गया है।#HimachalPradesh #Shimla pic.twitter.com/gQlJKqhNwA— Information And Public Relations Department, HP (@dprhp) January 21, 2023
A video of the same was shared on social media where a power department team is seen hiking towards the famous Chanshal Pass in Rohru area of Shimla, which is located at nearly 15,000 feet above sea level.
Chanshal Pass cuts the Dodra Kawar Valley from the Rohru area and is about 180 km from Shimla.
In view of the great difficulty faced by these employees as they worked hard to repair the power lines, the state government has decided to give appreciation letter to Shamsher Singh Thakur, Rambar, Bhagwan Singh, Jachpan, Madhan Singh, and Chandra Veer.
