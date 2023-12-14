'Praan jaye par chole bhature…': Video of family stuck in Noida high-rise lift goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 14

Three members of a family were left stranded when the elevator at a high-rise building in Greater Noida suddenly paused on the first floor.

With plates of ‘chole bhature’ in hand, the trio, anticipating a straightforward ride to their apartment, was caught off guard in an elevator stand-off that lasted for 30 minutes.

One of the family's quick thinkers called their neighbour, seeking help to wriggle out of the lift trap at the earliest.

A neighbour's call to the guards at the main gate proved saviour when they arrived with a pair of keys and grit to save the family from the trap.

The video that went viral on Instagram also gave light moments to the users who were concerned over the safety of those stuck, but simultaneously had a hearty laugh at the family overcoming their hunger pangs with ‘chole bhature’.

Some very funny comments were written by users like, “I am ordering NOW, North Indians love for chole bhature is unmatched.”

Another one wrote “praan jaye par chole bhature nai”.