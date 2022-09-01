Pregnant US inmate gets Rs 3.8 crore compensation after her baby dies as jail staff are stopped at Starbucks on way to hospital

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 1

A 34-year-old female prison inmate from the US has alleged that she lost her baby because staff in the jail ignored her calls for two hours and alleged stopped for coffee at a Starbucks outlet on the way to the hospital when she was in labour.

Sandra Quinones will reportedly receive a fat payout after the Orange County Board of Supervisors (OCBS) approved to settle her suit.

She will be awarded $US4,80,000 (Rs 3.8 crore) in wake of her tragic loss that happened in 2016, reports NBC news.

According to the complaint, Quinones was six months pregnant on March 28, 2016, when her water bag broke.

She pushed the call button in her cell for two hours, but no one came to hear her, the complaint said.

She accused the defendants of acting with “deliberate indifference” to her medical needs — including stopping at a Starbucks on the way to the hospital, instead of taking her directly there, says the report.

Quinones and her baby were however hospitalised later and her child died, the complaint said.