Home / Trending / Punch's 'comfort toy' flying off shelves globally, on eBay for Rs 31,000

Punch's 'comfort toy' flying off shelves globally, on eBay for Rs 31,000

The macaque monkey, who was born in July last year, is now integrating with other monkeys at Ichikawa City Zoo

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:18 PM Feb 26, 2026 IST
A baby Japanese macaque named Punch sits next to a stuffed orangutan at Ichikawa City Zoo, in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, Japan. Reuters
Punch, the 7-month-old macaque monkey who has captured hearts worldwide, is not the only one going viral in the recent days. His comfort toy — the orange orangutan — is a global hit and is selling like hotcakes across several countries, including the US and South Korea.

Punch was abandoned by his mother soon after birth at Japan’s Ichikawa City Zoo.

Ever since his pictures spread like wildfire on social media, many people have flocked to the zoo to catch a glimpse of him.

In the UK, the toy is currently either sold out or low in stock at many stores. It is also out of stock in Japan and Singapore. Meanwhile, the $20 item is now fetching more than 10 times the retail price on eBay. One Djungelskog orangutan soft toy is listed on eBay for $350 (approx Rs 31,000).

The ‘DJUNGELSKOG soft toys collection’ is an awareness programme run by the Swedish company “to highlight wild animals that are endangered due to human activities”.

Punch, who was born in July last year, is now integrating with other monkeys at Ichikawa City Zoo.

