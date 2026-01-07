DT
Home / Trending / Punjab man hangs precariously to rescue a trapped bird, wins hearts online

Punjab man hangs precariously to rescue a trapped bird, wins hearts online

At a time when incidents of cruelty to animals abound, the video shows that all is not lost

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:22 PM Jan 07, 2026 IST
Screen capture via X
A video clip that has gone viral on social media, reportedly from Punjab, shows a man precariously suspended from a crane in order to rescue a bird trapped in the electric wires.

At a time when incidents of cruelty to animals abound, the video shows that all is not lost.

The man, without making a spectacle, can be seen carefully reaching out to free the bird.

The clip has drawn widespread praise from social media users, many of whom described the act as a quiet but powerful assertion of humanity.

“Humanity still exists seeing such videos,” an X user commented.

Another wrote, “Kindness at its finest. Salute to the brave man.”

In a digital space often driven by outrage and conflict, the video has resonated precisely because of its simplicity; a human choosing care over indifference.

As the clip continues to be shared, it serves as a gentle reminder that compassion does not always arrive in grand gestures. Sometimes, it hangs mid-air, quietly choosing to save a life.

