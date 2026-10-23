It's not everyday that a routine trip to buy clothes for one's children turns into a life-changing moment.

Meet Bimla Devi from Punjab’s Kotkapura, who won Rs 1 crore in a lottery after spending just Rs 7 on a ticket. For Devi, whose husband works as a labourer to support their family, the unexpected windfall has brought fresh hope for a better future for their children.

Advertisement

Bimla bought the ticket from the Star Lottery Stall near the railway station on Railway Road. She purchased it on a whim, little knowing that the small bet would bring such big news the very next day.

Advertisement

Lottery stall operator Naresh Monga called the family after the results were announced to inform them that Bimla had won the Rs 1-crore prize in a lottery organised by the Sikkim government.

For Bimla, the prize money could bring much-needed relief from the financial challenges the family has faced. She said managing household expenses on a labourer's wages had never been easy, but the win had given them fresh hope for their children's future.

Advertisement

The family has not yet decided how to use the money. Bimla said they planned to discuss it with other family members and were considering starting a small business to improve their financial situation and provide a better future for their children.

Monga, who has been running the lottery business for the past six months, said his stall had previously sold tickets that won prizes worth lakhs of rupees. However, this was the first time someone had won the Rs 1-crore prize through his shop since he moved it near the railway station.