Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

Chandigarh, October 19
For many, it was being seen as a sure short ticket to Canada, however, the Punjab beauty contest promising 'Canadian NRI Groom' drew flak from the twitter users.
The unique beauty contest was organised in Bathinda offering a winner a chance to marry a Punjabi boy with Canadian PR. It came under scanner and an FIR was lodged.
The controversial pageant was set to be held on October 23.
Shared on Twitter by the official Twitter profile of Bathinda Police, the post shows the requirements of a beauty pageant.
“Objectionable posters were pasted in some parts of Bathinda city and were also circulating on social media in which indecent words were written against women,” read the caption.
Objectionable posters were pasted in some parts of Bathinda city and were also circulating on #Socialmedia in which Indecent words were written against women. #YourSafetyOurPriority #ActionAgainstCrime pic.twitter.com/6Ti3jsMfaW— BATHINDA POLICE (@BathindaPolice) October 13, 2022
Is it wrong legally to offer canadian NRI groom as first prize?— Sameer Apte (@sameerapte74) October 14, 2022
If so why it is ok show it on TV in a reality show as Mika's Swayamvar??
Isn't this similar to reality tv shows such as Bachelor or whatever it is called, in Indian tv?— aam_aadmee (@aamaadmee2) October 14, 2022
Punjab | Police registered an FIR after posters advertising a beauty contest to be held on Oct 23 were put up in Bathinda. Posters advertised that the winning girl will be given a chance to marry a Canadian NRI.— ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022
(Pic Source: Bathinda Police) pic.twitter.com/Vj0wwjCdDr
You can’t make this shit up! 🤦♂️ Seriously! I’d be curious to know how many entries they got https://t.co/mVB3vx20pk— Tegbir Brar (@dashmeshstud) October 14, 2022
The degradation of Punjab seems irreversible now. Redemption not possible anymore for this land of five rivers. https://t.co/9SwuthCTLc— Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) October 14, 2022
Making a matrimonial poster after utilising 100% of brain. https://t.co/r9cjbWkc4A— ଟୋକା (@OdishaRaToka) October 14, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder: Accused Deepak Tinu nabbed by Delhi Police from Ajmer
Tinu had escaped from custody of Mansa police on the night o...
Mallikarjun Kharge elected Congress president; party gets its first non-Gandhi chief in 24 years
Kharge polled 7897 of the 9385 votes cast while Shashi Tharo...
New airbase coming up in Gujarat near Indo-Pak border to emerge as effective centre for country's security: PM Modi at DefExpo 2022
PM said this is an unprecedented DefExpo as only Indian comp...
Delhi woman kidnapped, gang-raped for 2 days in Ghaziabad, ‘rod inserted in her private parts’
The rod was still inside her when she was found in a sack on...
China blocks India, US proposal to list Pakistan-based LeT leader Shahid Mahmood as global terrorist
Fourth instance in as many months that Beijing has blocked b...