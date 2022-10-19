Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 19

For many, it was being seen as a sure short ticket to Canada, however, the Punjab beauty contest promising 'Canadian NRI Groom' drew flak from the twitter users.

The unique beauty contest was organised in Bathinda offering a winner a chance to marry a Punjabi boy with Canadian PR. It came under scanner and an FIR was lodged.

The controversial pageant was set to be held on October 23.

Shared on Twitter by the official Twitter profile of Bathinda Police, the post shows the requirements of a beauty pageant.

“Objectionable posters were pasted in some parts of Bathinda city and were also circulating on social media in which indecent words were written against women,” read the caption.

Objectionable posters were pasted in some parts of Bathinda city and were also circulating on #Socialmedia in which Indecent words were written against women. #YourSafetyOurPriority #ActionAgainstCrime pic.twitter.com/6Ti3jsMfaW — BATHINDA POLICE (@BathindaPolice) October 13, 2022

Is it wrong legally to offer canadian NRI groom as first prize?

If so why it is ok show it on TV in a reality show as Mika's Swayamvar?? — Sameer Apte (@sameerapte74) October 14, 2022

Isn't this similar to reality tv shows such as Bachelor or whatever it is called, in Indian tv? — aam_aadmee (@aamaadmee2) October 14, 2022

Punjab | Police registered an FIR after posters advertising a beauty contest to be held on Oct 23 were put up in Bathinda. Posters advertised that the winning girl will be given a chance to marry a Canadian NRI.



(Pic Source: Bathinda Police) pic.twitter.com/Vj0wwjCdDr — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022

You can’t make this shit up! 🤦‍♂️ Seriously! I’d be curious to know how many entries they got https://t.co/mVB3vx20pk — Tegbir Brar (@dashmeshstud) October 14, 2022

The degradation of Punjab seems irreversible now. Redemption not possible anymore for this land of five rivers. https://t.co/9SwuthCTLc — Sunanda Vashisht (@sunandavashisht) October 14, 2022