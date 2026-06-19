'Punjabi chhaa gye oye': Los Angeles declares January 6, 2027, as 'Diljit Dosanjh Day'

It seems Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh isn’t done basking in his recent laurels. The global Punjabi star, who is widely celebrated for championing Punjabi language and culture on the world stage, has achieved another milestone.

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The Los Angeles City Council has officially adopted a civic resolution declaring January 6, 2027, as ‘Diljit Dosanjh Day’. Introduced by Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez, the resolution honours the Indian-born singer, actor, and producer for his significant contributions to globalising Punjabi music and promoting South Asian representation in mainstream American culture.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by TEAM DOSANJH (@teamdiljitglobal)

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, “Balle Balle Mubarakan.” Another commented, “Kithon koi karlu muqabla. Proud of you Dosanjh Saab.” A third reacted, “Punjabi Chhaa gye Oye.”