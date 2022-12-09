Punjabi friends announce their entry at Sikh man’s wedding by queueing up doing ‘bhangra’; wholesome video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 9

What are weddings without some fun, mischief and a lot of dancing? They become all the more enjoyable with your friends in attendance.

With wedding season in full swing in India, a video a Sikh man’s Punjabi friends performing bhangra has set the traction on the Internet soaring.

Shared on Twitter, the video shows a long queue of the Sikh groom’s friends bhangra their way into the wedding. Their captivating energy leaves all guests entertained and the groom smiling ear to ear.

The suit-clad Punjabi men with their brilliant coordinated foot-tapping moves gather on the stage and encircle the couple. The groom can’t resist but shake a leg as well.

Watch the video here:

The video was an instant hit with the masses as soon after being shared online, it went viral.