Punjab's pride! Sikh man with Jalandhar roots honoured with OBE by Princess Anne

Punjab's pride! Sikh man with Jalandhar roots honoured with OBE by Princess Anne

The award recognises Captain Singh-Sohal's outstanding services to the commemoration of Commonwealth soldiers who served Great Britain during WWI

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:58 PM Dec 10, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Jay Singh-Sohal via X
A proud moment for Punjab and the Sikh community, Captain Jay (Jagjett) Singh-Sohal, a British Sikh man with roots in Jalandhar, has received an OBE award from Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, at St James's Palace.

The prestigious award recognises Captain Singh-Sohal's outstanding services to the commemoration of Commonwealth soldiers who served Great Britain, particularly for founding the UK's first memorial to Sikh soldiers who served during World War I.

Established in 2015 at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, the WWI Sikh Memorial is a testament to Captain Singh-Sohal's dedication to ensuring the sacrifices of Sikh soldiers are remembered.

Born in Birmingham, Captain Singh-Sohal's paternal grandparents immigrated to Britain from Sang Dhesian in Phillaur, Jalandhar, while his maternal grandparents came from Kapurthala.

Captain Singh-Sohal, an army reservist, said he was humbled by the recognition. This honour is a proud moment for the Sikh community and a celebration of the contributions of Punjab to British history. The 42-year-old from Royal Sutton Coldfield has also served as an Army Reservist for the past 16 years.

