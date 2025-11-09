Stunt pilot Ivan Barsov, the head of the Barsa Air Stunt Team, decided to take his four‑legged buddy Bortach on an acrobatic flight. And nobody expected what came next.

When the plane hit that perfect zero‑gravity parabola, Bortach’s tiny body just lifted off. His eyes went wide, ears flapped and he floated mid‑air, completely confused. The onboard camera caught every second: Bortach drifting weightlessly while a passenger burst out laughing and reached out to steady the bewildered pup.

⏯️🐶 Durante um voo acrobático em Surgut, na Rússia, um cachorrinho chamado Bortach experimentou a gravidade zero pela primeira vez, nessa terça-feira (4/11). 🎥 Commander of Barsa aerobatic team Ivan Barsov via Viory pic.twitter.com/PXVZhaYR4Y — Metrópoles (@Metropoles) November 8, 2025

“He was more confused than a cat on a treadmill,” Barsov joked later.

The clip spread like wildfire. Within hours it racked up thousands of views, shares, and comments. One viewer wrote, “Best thing I saw on interview today.” Another added, “Zero‑G? More like zero‑stress.”

Barsov, who was piloting the manoeuver himself, called the whole thing pure luck—a happy accident that turned a high‑flying stunt into an internet‑wide hug.