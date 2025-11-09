DT
PT
Home / Trending / Puppy's first zero-gravity float, Internet is in love!

When the plane hit that perfect zero‑gravity parabola, Bortach's tiny body just lifted off

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:54 PM Nov 09, 2025 IST
Stunt pilot Ivan Barsov, the head of the Barsa Air Stunt Team, decided to take his four‑legged buddy Bortach on an acrobatic flight. And nobody expected what came next.

When the plane hit that perfect zero‑gravity parabola, Bortach’s tiny body just lifted off. His eyes went wide, ears flapped and he floated mid‑air, completely confused. The onboard camera caught every second: Bortach drifting weightlessly while a passenger burst out laughing and reached out to steady the bewildered pup.

“He was more confused than a cat on a treadmill,” Barsov joked later.

The clip spread like wildfire. Within hours it racked up thousands of views, shares, and comments. One viewer wrote, “Best thing I saw on interview today.” Another added, “Zero‑G? More like zero‑stress.”

Barsov, who was piloting the manoeuver himself, called the whole thing pure luck—a happy accident that turned a high‑flying stunt into an internet‑wide hug.

