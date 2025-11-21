DT
PT
Home / Trending / 'Pura parivaar bimaar': Alarming Delhi AQI forces Golden Retriever onto nebuliser

'Pura parivaar bimaar': Alarming Delhi AQI forces Golden Retriever onto nebuliser

The dog's owner shared the picture on Reddit, captioning it 'Air so s**t even my dog's sick'

Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:46 PM Nov 21, 2025 IST
Reddit user (@r/delhi)
A disturbing image of a pet Golden Retriever hooked up to a nebuliser has gone viral on social media, highlighting the severe air pollution crisis in Delhi. The dog's owner shared the picture on Reddit, captioning it "Air so s**t even my dog's sick" and revealing that the pet was diagnosed with bronchitis due to the toxic air.

“My dog got diagnosed with bronchitis due to the air. Pura parivaar bimaar,” the caption of the post read.

Air so shit even my dog’s sick

byu/LHC2493 indelhi

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) has been touching hazardous levels, with the city waking up to a 'very poor' AQI of 373 on Friday morning.

The post has sparked a wave of concern among residents, with many sharing their own experiences of dealing with air pollution-related health issues. Some users urged immediate relocation, while others recounted years of dependence on inhalers and nebulisers. One user shared that they had to buy a nebuliser for their son just to get through the winters, while another user with asthma shared how terrible the current condition felt.

“I’m 18 right now, and I grew up in Delhi for the first six years of my life. We had to get a nebuliser at that time too, and I remember when I moved to Chennai. After that it was so much better,” a comment read.

Here's what precautions you can take to protect your pets from the adverse effects of air pollution:

  • Avoid taking pets out during peak pollution hours and opt for indoor play instead
  • Use air purifiers reduce airborne pollutants and allergens
  • Clean your pet's coat and paws regularly to remove pollutants and prevent skin irritation
  • Monitor Delhi's AQI levels and plan accordingly to minimise exposure
