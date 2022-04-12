‘Pushpa, Pushpa Raj! Apun likhega nahi…’: Class 10 student emulates Allu Arjun’s style while writing his board exam answer sheet

Chandigarh, April 12
The fever of movie ‘Pushpa’ seems to be unremitting. The trademark dialogue ‘Pushpa, Pushpa Raj! Apun jhukega nahi’ of the movie has left people obsessed and many have started imitating this style in their daily life. In one such incident, a class 10 boy inscribed his version of famous Pushpa dialogue on his board exam answer sheet while leaving rest of the booklet empty. He manipulated the dialogue as ‘Pushpa, Pushpa Raj! Apun likhega nahi...’
answer sheet me v pushpa raj🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3RVwDwB4to— Manoj Sarkar (@manojsarkarus) April 4, 2022
The picture of this answer sheet is doing the rounds on social media. Some reports suggest the viral picture is from West Bengal.
Social media is in splits while witnessing such act of the student. Many users are improvising the dialogue in their own ways to make it more comic.
To no bhi nhi milega sala 😂— Deepak Patel (@Riya22418648) April 6, 2022
Mai retweet nhi karega sala @manojsarkarus— Vibhupal. (@im_vibpal) April 6, 2022
Ab tho tu fail hojayga saala— Salman (@Salman66018170) April 6, 2022
Without name, without any information.— Ajit K. Rawatale (@RawataleK) April 7, 2022
100 me se 100 layega saala😆😆😆😂
Tum likhega nahi to sala without pass Ghar jana mangata aur dadhi badha ke— Prabhakar Mahipati Kamble (@kamble_mahipati) April 7, 2022
bhik mangega sala ..tum Zuko mat .
