‘Pushpa, Pushpa Raj! Apun likhega nahi…’: Class 10 student emulates Allu Arjun’s style while writing his board exam answer sheet

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 12

The fever of movie ‘Pushpa’ seems to be unremitting. The trademark dialogue ‘Pushpa, Pushpa Raj! Apun jhukega nahi’ of the movie has left people obsessed and many have started imitating this style in their daily life. In one such incident, a class 10 boy inscribed his version of famous Pushpa dialogue on his board exam answer sheet while leaving rest of the booklet empty. He manipulated the dialogue as ‘Pushpa, Pushpa Raj! Apun likhega nahi...’

answer sheet me v pushpa raj🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/3RVwDwB4to — Manoj Sarkar (@manojsarkarus) April 4, 2022

The picture of this answer sheet is doing the rounds on social media. Some reports suggest the viral picture is from West Bengal.

Social media is in splits while witnessing such act of the student. Many users are improvising the dialogue in their own ways to make it more comic.

To no bhi nhi milega sala 😂 — Deepak Patel (@Riya22418648) April 6, 2022

Mai retweet nhi karega sala @manojsarkarus — Vibhupal. (@im_vibpal) April 6, 2022

Ab tho tu fail hojayga saala — Salman (@Salman66018170) April 6, 2022

Without name, without any information.

100 me se 100 layega saala😆😆😆😂 — Ajit K. Rawatale (@RawataleK) April 7, 2022