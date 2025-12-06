'Quitting boring job': Has the trend begun amid Musk’s prophecy that ‘work will be optional or hobby in next 10 years’

A 22-year-old man recently shared a video online announcing that he had quit his job. In the clip, he expressed frustration with his work, saying he felt bored, disliked his tasks, and was unsure about his future. He also mentioned that he did not want to continue studying, describing his job as a “waste of time” and “not my thing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aanshul Uthaiah (@aanshul.uthaiah)

The video received mixed reactions. While some viewers sympathised with his feelings, others criticised his attitude.

One commenter even suggested that his parents should remove all luxuries and support to help him understand the realities of working life. The incident reflects growing concerns among young people regarding job satisfaction and career pressures, while also raising questions about entitlement and responsibility.

"If u hv money or generational wealth then don't do a job and enjoy fully . But if u don't hv enough generational wealth , then sadly u hv to work bcoz world runs on money and even for rent , buying grocery etc u need money in ur bank," wrote one. Another wrote: "This was me at 22 man and you'll figure it out trust me. Keep going man". "Can see the pain in your eyes. Don’t worry you’ve got this!," was another comment.

The discussion comes amid comments by SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who recently predicted a future where work may no longer be necessary.

Speaking on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath’s podcast People by WTF, Musk said that rapid advances in artificial intelligence and robotics could make most forms of human labor optional within the next decade or two. “I think in the future, it won’t be the case that you have to be in a city for a job. My prediction is, in the future, working will be optional,” he said.

Musk’s remarks arrive at a time when India is witnessing heated debates over work culture. Prominent business leaders such as Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy and Larsen & Toubro (L&T) CEO SN Subrahmanyan have advocated 70- to 90-hour workweeks.

In this context, Musk’s vision of optional work offers a strikingly different perspective on the future of productivity and employment.