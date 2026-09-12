DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / RAF Chinook lands at luxury hotel for pilot’s final flight, leaves with birthday cakes

RAF Chinook lands at luxury hotel for pilot’s final flight, leaves with birthday cakes

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:10 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Grabs from video posted on social media
Advertisement

An RAF Chinook helicopter made an unusual landing on the grounds of a luxury hotel on the shores of Loch Lomond, Scotland, during a navigation training exercise and its crew left with cakes and other treats after hotel staff discovered it was the pilot’s birthday.

The 98ft helicopter landed on the lawns of the five-star Cameron House Hotel, a resort where rooms can cost up to £2,000 a night. Guests were reportedly stunned as the military aircraft thundered onto the hotel grounds.

Advertisement

An airman in a flight helmet was then seen entering the hotel and emerging minutes later carrying bags of cake. Other members of the crew were also briefly invited inside by the hotel management.

Advertisement

A hotel spokesperson told The Sun: “We often accommodate military and emergency service training landings.”

“On learning the flight coincided with the pilot’s birthday, and was also their final flight before retirement, our team welcomed the crew with complimentary refreshments to mark the milestone,” the spokesperson said.

Advertisement

The helicopter subsequently took off without shutting down its engines.

One witness described the unexpected scene, saying: “They didn’t hang around. It was a case of have your cake and beat it!”

“We couldn’t believe it. It’s not every day you see a Chinook landing on a hotel lawn,” the witness added.

Why did the RAF Chinook land at the hotel?

The RAF said the landing was part of an essential navigation training exercise and was not a leisure stop.

The pilots were from 28 Squadron, based at RAF Leuchars Station, around 70 miles from the hotel. The unit is an operational conversion unit where pilots learn to fly Chinook helicopters.

An RAF source told The Sun: “The Chinook landed as part of an essential navigation training exercise for student aircrew.”

“It was scheduled to allow a captaincy change,” the source added.

Changing the pilot in command during training helps aircrew accumulate the required hours at the controls while reducing the need for additional flights, making it a cost-saving measure.

Hotel treats were not planned

The RAF also sought to clarify that the refreshments were not part of the planned military activity.

An official RAF source said: “Hotel staff unexpectedly provided food to the crew during the stop.”

“They didn’t request it and it was not part of the planned activity,” the source added.

Another RAF source welcomed the hotel’s gesture towards the crew, saying: “It is great to see the public backing our armed forces. The hotel agreed to let us land and then offered the crew some afternoon snacks. It is a little gesture but great for morale.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts