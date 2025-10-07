Ragini Das, who was once rejected by Google in 2013, now heads their startup wing
In an X post, she shared her journey that has come “full circle”
“Life has come full circle,” Ragini Das writes on X. After being rejected by Google in the final interview round in 2013, she now holds the Head of Startups position at the company’s India office.
In the X post, she shared her journey, talking about how her rejection from Google in 2013 led to her working at Zomato for six years. She claimed those six years “changed everything” and gave her “the resilience to co-found leap.club”.
Leap.club was a community designed for thousands of women, providing networking opportunities, career growth resources, curated events, and interest-based groups. It expanded significantly before ceasing operations in June 2025.
Following the closure, she took some time off to relax, focus on fitness, art, and passion projects until August, when she saw a role at Google India that “perfectly aligned” with her journey, she wrote.
Two months later, in a “full-circle moment”, she officially joined as Head of Startups.
Das closed her message by calling on startup founders in India to get in touch with her, saying, “We’re on a mission to support thriving startups around the world by connecting them to the right people, products and best practices to help them grow.”
Life has come full circle, and I’m excited to share that I’ve joined @Google as Head of Google for Startups - India 🍋
The backstory: In 2013, I sat for two interviews: one at Google and one at Zomato. pic.twitter.com/Hs9cqKHFxJ
— Ragini Das (@ragingdas) October 6, 2025
