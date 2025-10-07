DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Ragini Das, who was once rejected by Google in 2013, now heads their startup wing

Ragini Das, who was once rejected by Google in 2013, now heads their startup wing

In an X post, she shared her journey that has come “full circle”

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:54 PM Oct 07, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ragini Das. Via x/ragingdas
Advertisement

“Life has come full circle,” Ragini Das writes on X. After being rejected by Google in the final interview round in 2013, she now holds the Head of Startups position at the company’s India office.

Advertisement

In the X post, she shared her journey, talking about how her rejection from Google in 2013 led to her working at Zomato for six years. She claimed those six years “changed everything” and gave her “the resilience to co-found leap.club”.

Advertisement

Leap.club was a community designed for thousands of women, providing networking opportunities, career growth resources, curated events, and interest-based groups. It expanded significantly before ceasing operations in June 2025.

Advertisement

Following the closure, she took some time off to relax, focus on fitness, art, and passion projects until August, when she saw a role at Google India that “perfectly aligned” with her journey, she wrote.

Two months later, in a “full-circle moment”, she officially joined as Head of Startups.

Advertisement

Das closed her message by calling on startup founders in India to get in touch with her, saying, “We’re on a mission to support thriving startups around the world by connecting them to the right people, products and best practices to help them grow.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts