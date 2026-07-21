Remember India’s Got Latent 2’s Sakshi Jha, who drew intense criticism for her controversial ‘man-hater’ stand-up set on the show? Turns out, she’s not done yet.

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Days after the episode aired, Jha has once again found herself at the centre of online discussion after sharing a cryptic Instagram reel.

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The captioned featured three “face with tears of joy” emojis and three “clock it” emojis. The clip opens with a text overlay that reads, “Raigbaited (sic) so hard that people thought this is my whole personality.” She is then seen lip-syncing to a remix of the song Jugni Ji.

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The post quickly gained traction online, with many users interpreting it as a response to the criticism surrounding her performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saku💅🏻 (@sakshijha_89)

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Mixed reactions:

A person wrote, “Nice cover-up." Another commented, “Her confidence btw." A third reacted, “Whatever it is, but she got what she wants (attention and fame)." “Certified professional ragebaiter," another person posted.

“Damage is already done, bro, can’t undo it now," read another comment.

Several users also pointed out that she had misspelled the word “ragebait" in the text shown in the video.