Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shares picture of classy train coach asking people to take a guess, drops ‘Jack and Jill’ hint

Chandigarh, May 31
Union minister for Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday shared a cryptic post with a picture of a swanky train coach while asking people to guess the route it would be plying on.
He also dropped a hint with nursery rhyme—Jack n Jill went up the hill—to make the conjecturing task easy for the people.
Guess this train in making⁉️— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) May 31, 2023
Hint: Jack n Jill went up the hill pic.twitter.com/DRRTUoLhCF
Though the minister did not reveal much about the route, netizens are pretty assured that the new coaches are being prepared for plying on Shimla – Kalka route, which also gained heritage status in 2008 by UNESCO.
कालका ,शिमला toy ट्रैन का बदलता रूप— सिंह साहेब (@ssaahebup85) May 31, 2023
Kalka-Shimla 👌— TROLL NAAKA🇮🇳(Hindu) (@TROLLNAKAA) May 31, 2023
These are the new coaches for Shimla - Kalka express ! pic.twitter.com/JS9CzV4f4E— Gaurav Agnihotri (@Gaurav81184) May 31, 2023
The Rail Coach Factory in Punjab's Kapurthala has manufactured new rolling stock for the 120-year-old Kalka-Shimla Railway (KSR), which uses a 762mm gauge track.
It is pertinent to note that KSR used coach designs that have been developed around 1908 and were initially manufactured by Moghalpura Workshop, which is now a part of Pakistan Railway.
