Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

Chandigarh, June 5
A bizarre incident has been reported from Rajasthan’s Bhilwara where a man declared his daughter dead, got her condolence journal printed to invite people for funeral after she eloped with her lover.
The 19-year-old girl from Hamirgarh police station area of Bhilwara reportedly eloped with her lover, who she had earlier been engaged with by the consent of both families. However, the proposed marriage was called off due to some family reasons. The father of the girl got a missing complaint registered at Hamirgarh police station. He was later called by police where his daughter insisted that she wanted to stay with the guy against the wish of her family, India TV quoted police station incharge as saying.
Moreover, the girl denied recognising her father at police station, as per reports.
Distraught over his daughter’s reaction, the man broke all ties with her. Assuming she was now dead for him, he not only got her funeral card printed but also made it viral across social media platforms, as per a report in India TV.
