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Home / Trending / Ralph Lauren under fire again over Bandhani-inspired skirt priced at Rs 44,800

Ralph Lauren under fire again over Bandhani-inspired skirt priced at Rs 44,800

The brand has previously been criticised online for using designs resembling Indian jhumkas at a fashion event

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:44 PM Apr 22, 2026 IST
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The skirt is described as being inspired by “traditional Bandhani tie-dye techniques”. Image credit/ralphlauren.global.in
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American luxury label Ralph Lauren is facing criticism on social media over its “Print Cotton Wrap Skirt” priced at Rs 44,800, with users alleging that the design draws from Indian heritage without giving credit.

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The skirt is described as being inspired by “traditional Bandhani tie-dye techniques”. However, critics point out that the product description does not specifically mention India or the artisan communities in Gujarat and Rajasthan, where the craft has been practiced for centuries.

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Several digital creators have accused the brand of selling a mass-produced interpretation of the traditional textile at a premium price. They have also noted that authentic hand-tied Bandhani fabric is commonly available in Indian markets at significantly lower prices.

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The controversy has been linked by some users to broader concerns over global luxury brands drawing inspiration from traditional crafts without clear acknowledgment. Last year, Prada faced similar backlash over footwear resembling Kolhapuri chappals, while Ralph Lauren has previously been criticised online for using designs resembling Indian jhumkas at a fashion event.

Social media users say that while cultural inspiration is common in fashion, brands should ensure clearer attribution and recognition of the heritage behind such crafts.

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