DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Trending / Ram Gopal Varma faces backlash for controversial remark on Kiara Advani’s ‘War 2’ bikini look

Ram Gopal Varma faces backlash for controversial remark on Kiara Advani’s ‘War 2’ bikini look

Following the criticism, Varma deletes the post from his X account
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:14 PM May 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Social media users called out Varma’s history of controversial behaviour.
Advertisement

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has come under fire for an inappropriate social media post regarding actress Kiara Advani’s appearance in the teaser of ‘War 2’.

Advertisement

The teaser, released on Tuesday, offered a glimpse of Kiara in a bikini.

Varma wrote on X, “Instead of our countries and societies, if the war between Hrithik and Jr NTR is on who gets her b**k, then 2 will be a b*buster.”

Advertisement

The comment quickly sparked outrage on Reddit, who condemned the filmmaker for his disrespectful and objectifying language. Social media users called out Varma’s history of controversial behaviour.

One user wrote, “This man has straight up gone to down bad sleazy levels.”

Advertisement

Another said, “He lost it many years ago.”

Following the criticism, Varma deleted the post from his X account.

Amid the controversy, Kiara maintained a positive mindset about the film. She shared her excitement on Instagram Stories, reflecting on the many ‘firsts’ ‘War 2’ brings for her, including her first Yash Raj Films project, first action role, and first bikini scene.

“Lots of firsts in this. First YRF film. First action film. First with these two amazing heroes. First collaboration with Ayan. And of course, first bikini shot,” she wrote.

‘War 2’, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir, with Jr NTR joining the cast in a pivotal role. The highly anticipated sequel is set to hit theatres on August 14, and will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper