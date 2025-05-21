Ram Gopal Varma faces backlash for controversial remark on Kiara Advani’s ‘War 2’ bikini look

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has come under fire for an inappropriate social media post regarding actress Kiara Advani’s appearance in the teaser of ‘War 2’.

The teaser, released on Tuesday, offered a glimpse of Kiara in a bikini.

Varma wrote on X, “Instead of our countries and societies, if the war between Hrithik and Jr NTR is on who gets her b**k, then 2 will be a b*buster.”

The comment quickly sparked outrage on Reddit, who condemned the filmmaker for his disrespectful and objectifying language. Social media users called out Varma’s history of controversial behaviour.

One user wrote, “This man has straight up gone to down bad sleazy levels.”

Another said, “He lost it many years ago.”

Following the criticism, Varma deleted the post from his X account.

Amid the controversy, Kiara maintained a positive mindset about the film. She shared her excitement on Instagram Stories, reflecting on the many ‘firsts’ ‘War 2’ brings for her, including her first Yash Raj Films project, first action role, and first bikini scene.

“Lots of firsts in this. First YRF film. First action film. First with these two amazing heroes. First collaboration with Ayan. And of course, first bikini shot,” she wrote.

‘War 2’, directed by Ayan Mukerji, stars Hrithik Roshan reprising his role as Kabir, with Jr NTR joining the cast in a pivotal role. The highly anticipated sequel is set to hit theatres on August 14, and will release in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.