Ramayan’s Sita Dipika Chikhlia wrongly tags Pakistan PMO in Independence Day tweet, gets brutally trolled

Chandigarh, August 17
Ramayan actress Dipika Chikhlia wrongly tagged Pakistan PMO in her tweet on India's Independence Day. The Ramayan actress is being massively trolled for her mistake. Dipika Chikhlia can be seen holding the Tricolour and saluting, looking at the camera in the photo.
She shared a picture and wrote, "Happy Independence Day @PakPMO." The actress deleted the tweet after being trolled and posted a video on Instagram.
?? ?????, ???? ?? ??? ?? ?? ????? ???? ?? ???? ????https://t.co/QAr3OH00kr— Neha S. (@Neha_ns7777) August 15, 2022
Shehbaz Sharif has huge fan following in India. Global Leader— ???????????? ???????????? ???? (@iam_JZK) August 15, 2022
?? #?????? ?? ???? ?? ??? ??, ???? ?? ???? ?? ???? ????— Sushma Tripathi (@SushmaT89035897) August 15, 2022
Maaaateeeeee pic.twitter.com/CmDDYuNlGI— Lala ???? (@FabulasGuy) August 15, 2022
