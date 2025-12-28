DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Ranbir Kapoor flaunts new look as he jets off with Alia Bhatt for vacation

Ranbir Kapoor flaunts new look as he jets off with Alia Bhatt for vacation

Actor seen with a clean-shaven look in videos 

article_Author
ANI
Mumbai, Updated At : 01:31 PM Dec 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt (Photo/ANI)
Advertisement

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were spotted at the Mumbai airport just days before the New Year.

Advertisement

However, what stood out the most was Ranbir Kapoor’s fresh new look. In videos, the actor was seen with a clean-shaven look. He was also seen giving a thumbs-up to the photographers waiting outside.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt also greeted the paparazzi warmly. She was seen smiling, waving, and even blowing a kiss before entering the airport.

Advertisement

Last year, Ranbir and Alia celebrated the New Year in Thailand with their daughter Raha and other members of the Kapoor family.

Earlier this week, Alia Bhatt also shared pictures from her Christmas celebrations. She posted several pictures on Instagram from a Christmas party held at her mother Soni Razdan’s home in Mumbai. The pictures showed happy family moments, including glimpses of Alia with Ranbir and their daughter Raha.

Advertisement

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the film “Alpha”. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the makers have decided to postpone the release of the film to avoid a clash with Salman Khan’s upcoming war film “Battle of Galwan”.

Directed by Shiv Rawail, “Alpha” is the sixth film in the YRF Spy Universe. The franchise includes films like “Ek Tha Tiger”, “Tiger Zinda Hai”, “War”, and “Pathaan”. Along with Alia Bhatt, the film also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol in key roles.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts