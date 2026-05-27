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Home / Trending / ‘Ranting Gola’ takes a hit at Cockroach Janta Party, says real opposition is on the streets fighting

‘Ranting Gola’ takes a hit at Cockroach Janta Party, says real opposition is on the streets fighting

Shamita Yadav calls out ‘online drama queens’ in Instagram video

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:55 PM May 27, 2026 IST
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'Ranting Gola' criticising the Cockroach Janta Party. Image credits/Instagram @the.ranting.gola and @cockroachjantaparty
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A reel by content creator Ranting Gola — real name Shamita Yadav — is making waves on Instagram after she questioned who the “real opposition” actually is. Sitting under a tree in scorching heat, she pointed out that while some people are busy signing petitions and demanding resignations online, others are out on the ground protesting, getting lathi-charged and fighting for their rights.

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“People are asking why the opposition isn’t doing anything. The opposition is on foot,” she says in the viral clip.

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The reel’s caption read: “Who according to you is the real opposition? Online drama queens or actual student leaders?”

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The video triggered a flood of reactions online. One user wrote, “Please give CJP sometime, too early to ask too many questions and actions from them. You always been the real hero and will always be one. It would require a collective effort.”

Another commented, “Even if I disagree to the highest degree with you. You my WOMAN you still remain a DIVA”

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A third user wrote, “Thank you @the.ranting.gola. I’m tired of explaining this to everyone. Aap aur mai to shade mai keyboard warriors bane hue hai. Real opposition is on the streets without any coverage from the godi media.”

Another added, “This! Unfollowing a political party, signing petitions can work only to an extent… Asar tabhi hoga jab aap sadak par utroge.”

The reel has now reignited conversations online around performative activism versus on-ground protest politics.

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